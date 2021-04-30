News Leader
WATCH: Why metal prices are rising
Anchor Capital’s Seleho Tsatsi talks to Business Day TV about the rally in metal prices
30 April 2021 - 09:17
Industrial metals such as copper, iron-ore and aluminium are making gains as the hope for a global economic recovery stokes demand for more cars, electronics and infrastructure.
Business Day TV’s Alicia Seckam spoke to Seleho Tsatsi from Anchor Capital about the rally.
