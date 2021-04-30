Markets

News Leader

WATCH: Why metal prices are rising

Anchor Capital’s Seleho Tsatsi talks to Business Day TV about the rally in metal prices

30 April 2021 - 09:17 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/PHAWAT KHOMMAI
Picture: 123RF/PHAWAT KHOMMAI

Industrial metals such as copper, iron-ore and aluminium are making gains as the hope for a global economic recovery stokes demand for more cars, electronics and infrastructure.

Business Day TV’s Alicia Seckam spoke to Seleho Tsatsi from Anchor Capital about the rally.

Anchor Capital’s Seleho Tsatsi talks to Business Day TV about the rally in metal prices

Copper nears all-time high on increased demand in recovering economies

Prices rise as much as 1.3% to $10,008 a tonne on the London Metal Exchange
Markets
17 hours ago

SA fund managers are turning bullish on local stocks

Bank of America survey shows that 71% of SA fund managers expect local stock market to trade  higher six months from now
Companies
1 day ago

Weaker dollar gives gold a lift as Fed remains cautious

The US Federal Reserve has opted to keep interest rates low despite a brighter outlook
Markets
1 day ago

Global shares flirt with record highs

Dollar and global bond yields inch higher as traders wait to see if the Fed Reserve will put tapering on the table
Markets
1 day ago

All is not lost for Africa as pandemic unleashes opportunity

The recent free trade agreement, an abundance of minerals and a shift to green energy all spell optimism for the continent
Opinion
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Miners drag the JSE lower, while ...
Markets
2.
JSE to contend with weaker Asian markets on ...
Markets
3.
JSE firmer as investors welcome US Fed’s dovish ...
Markets
4.
WATCH: How global inflation fears have spooked ...
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock pick — Investec
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.