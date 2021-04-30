Markets

JSE to contend with weaker Asian markets on Friday after Chinese data miss

There is caution in the market amid surging Covid-19 numbers in parts of Asia, with a gauge of Chinese factory activity also missing expectations

30 April 2021 - 07:16 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV

The JSE faces weaker Asian markets on Friday morning, with Covid-19 remaining an ongoing threat to sentiment, while the official gauge of the health of China’s manufacturing sector missed expectations.  

Chinese factory activity expanded at a slower-than-expected pace in April. The data, which largely focuses on big and state-owned firms, showed businesses again laid off workers in April after increasing hiring the month before for the first time in nearly a year, Reuters reported.

Many Asian markets are on holiday for the early part of next week, which may subdue activity and prompt further caution.

Another headwind for China equities today is the ongoing clampdown on China big tech, said Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley in a note, with that country’s move to clampdown on monopolistic practices and data harvesting.

Countries including India, Singapore and Brazil also continue to report concerning Covid-19 numbers, boding ill for parts of the world yet to experience a third wave of the pandemic.

“We continue to keep an eye on Covid-19 cases in developing countries such as India, while the developed world starts living closer to normality,” said Citadel Global executive director Bianca Botes in a note.

In morning trade the Hang Seng was down 1.62% and the Shanghai Composite 0.52%.

Tencent, which gives direction to the JSE via the Naspers stable, had fallen 1.27%.

Gold was down 0.3% to $1,766.66/oz, while platinum had gained 0.34% to $1,203.03. Brent crude was 0.39% weaker at $68.25 a barrel.

The rand was slightly firmer at R14.29/$.

Impala Platinum is due to release a production report for its third quarter ending March, and has recently benefited from elevated platinum group metal prices, with its share more than doubling over the past 12 months.

In economic news, balance of trade numbers and private sector credit extension data for March is due for release.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

MARKET WRAP: Miners drag the JSE lower, while banks gain for a fourth day

The US Fed upgraded its assessment of the US economy but said it is not yet ready to consider scaling back stimulus
Markets
13 hours ago

WATCH: Covid-19 share shoot-out, US edition

Michael Avery and his panel of experts discuss their stock picks to access the US market
Markets
16 hours ago

Oil keeps rising as bullish demand forecasts outweigh increasing Covid-19 cases

Performance of the past few days shows the market’s faith in economic recovery, analyst says
Markets
19 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Miners drag the JSE lower, while ...
Markets
2.
WATCH: Stock pick — Investec
Markets
3.
WATCH: How global inflation fears have spooked ...
Markets
4.
WATCH: Stock picks — Spotify and City Lodge
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: Aspen boosts JSE as J&J vaccine ...
Markets

Related Articles

Altron sees earnings growth from Bytes demerger

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Tongaat misses debt reduction target for the March quarter

Companies / Land & Agriculture

SA fund managers are turning bullish on local stocks

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.