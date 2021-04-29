Markets

Market data — April 29 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

29 April 2021 - 22:17
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY

Bonds

Fairbairn

Forward Rates

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Steel prices soar as global recovery drives iron ...
Markets
2.
WATCH: Stock pick — BAT
Markets
3.
JSE set for positive session as dovish Fed keeps ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer ahead of US Fed minutes
Markets
5.
JSE firmer as investors welcome US Fed’s dovish ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.