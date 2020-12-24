News Leader
WATCH: Will bitcoin continue its upward trend in 2021?
Ovex founder Jon Ovadia talks to Business Day TV about bitcoin and if its rally can be sustained in 2021
24 December 2020 - 08:37
Institutional support has given the cryptocurrency market a boost, with the bitcoin price surging throughout 2020 to surpass its record high. Business Day TV caught up with founder of Ovex, Jon Ovadia, to find out if the bitcoin rally can be sustained in 2021.
Ovex founder Jon Ovadia talks to Business Day TV about bitcoin's prospects in 2021.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.