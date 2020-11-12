Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Distell

Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

12 November 2020 - 10:42 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/CHATTRAWUTT HANJUKKAM
Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth chose Distell as his stock pick of the day.

“We’re looking at Distell, it has certainly been knocked quite heavily, as expected.”

