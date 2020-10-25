Companies / Retail & Consumer Massmart loses more than R1bn in liquor sales ban Company says it lost at least R5.7bn in sales related to lockdown bans BL PREMIUM

Massmart, the second-largest distributor of consumer goods in Africa, says the second alcohol trading ban cost the retailer R1.1bn in lost sales.

The government banned alcohol sales from March 27 to May 30 and from July 12 to August 16 to reduce trauma-related injuries in hospitals during the Covid-19 pandemic.