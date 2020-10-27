WATCH: Stock picks — Distell and MTN

Devin Shutte from The Robert Group chose Distell as his stock pick of the day and Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor chose MTN.

Shutte said: “I’m going for Distell Group Holdings. What you have here is a well-run, locally facing company, predominantly with an impressive portfolio and they were really hit by an unexpected series of events in the lockdowns and their results reflected that. But we got an update last week for three months and there was actually a better-than-expected recovery coming through.”

Janse van Rensburg: “I’m going with a big bell, an SA-related stock, which is MTN. Obviously, we know the components of the business, what the business does and we saw a new CEO coming in from a Nigerian perspective, and the Nigerian business is also extremely cash generative.”