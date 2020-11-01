Distell bounces back, but so does pandemic
01 November 2020 - 05:00
JSE-listed liquor group Distell is experiencing a better-than-expected recovery in sales but the outlook remains uncertain as a second wave of Covid-19 infections hits the US and Europe.
Distell CEO Richard Rushton said this week that the initial surge in demand following the relaxation of restrictions on alcohol sales in SA was expected, but the jury is still out on whether the recovery can be sustained.
