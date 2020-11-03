Parliament backs Cyril Ramaphosa’s call on traditional beer debate
Liquor industry players have welcomed the Liquor Products Amendment Bill, but traditional leaders were originally excluded from consultations
03 November 2020 - 19:03
Parliament has backed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call for traditional leaders to be consulted before a proposed law on the regulation of traditional beer is passed.
Earlier in 2020, Ramaphosa referred the Liquor Products Amendment Bill back to parliament citing concern that traditional leaders were not consulted. Parliament had passed the bill in 2018 to put in place minimum regulations on the production, packaging and sale of beer, including traditional beer, commonly called “umqombothi”, as well as other fermented beverages.
