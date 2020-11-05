Money & Investing Distell’s cider pitch could raise spirits Distell’s share price hardly inspires a wild party vibe, but that could make it highly attractive to international buyers BL PREMIUM

Liquor group Distell may not be the flavour of the month for local investors, especially in the lingering Covid-19 hangover.

But some reckon a compelling presence in niche markets could see the group finally drawing the attention of the international booze giants.