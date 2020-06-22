Markets

JSE faces subdued Asian markets on Monday

Investors are eyeing a potential second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic that could wash away a return to normality

22 June 2020 - 07:12 karl gernetzky
JSE. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

The JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Monday morning, but a much higher Tencent, with the threat of rising Covid-19 cases in a number of countries continuing to dent investor sentiment.

The US has experienced a sharp rise in the number of Covid-19 cases, while a number of countries in South America and Asia are also battling rising infection rates.

A sense of caution marks the start of this week, as an increase in infections in countries such as the US, South Korea, Israel and Australia stoke fears of a second wave potentially hitting already burdened economies, said Peregrine Treasury Solutions executive director Bianca Botes in a note.

In morning trade the Shanghai Composite was up 0.28% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng had fallen 0.32%.

At the weekend, Beijing unveiled new security laws for Hong Kong that give new powers for prosecuting political crimes.

Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers, had jumped 2.8%.

Gold was up 0.47% to $1,751 an ounce while platinum had added 1.33% to $816.20. Brent crude was up 0.62% to $42.16 a barrel.

The rand was 0.22% firmer at R17.29 a dollar.

Local focus this week will be on Wednesday’s supplementary budget announcement, which comes as the state faces a sharp contraction in tax revenue and a need to stimulate the economy in the wake of Covid-19.

Listed fixed-line operator Telkom is expected to report a more than 60% drop in earnings for the year to end-March later, as it proceeds with a restructuring programme.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

