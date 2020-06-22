JOAN MULLER: This is the one bright light in a property sector ruined by Covid

As a new empty nester, I was rather cheery when we finally sent our youngest offspring on his merry way to uni in January. After all, who doesn’t want more ‘me time’? But the coronavirus abruptly put paid to any such notion. In fact, it’s been somewhat of a rude shock to have both my varsity kids back home.

With no escape route to the office, adjusting to being back in each other’s faces and spaces 24/7 has been challenging. But one of the biggest quandaries created by this new living arrangement is what to do with all the “stuff” the kids brought home. Bedrooms and dining rooms have had to be repurposed into home office and study spaces, further adding to the clutter (where is Marie Kondo when you need her?).

Thousands of other parents across the globe are in the same boat. So it should come as no surprise that self-storage has emerged as one of 2020s hottest real estate sectors.

In a post in Forbes on Evaluating Real Estate Investments Through A Post-Pandemic Lens, self-storage is singled out as one of the bright spots in an otherwise depressed US real estate market. Apparently, the sector is proving more resilient than others, with activity partly driven by thousands of college students across the US vacating campus housing.

In SA, we’re about to see just how this trend plays itself out. Today, the JSE’s only self-storage property company — Stor-Age — is expected to release a strong set of annual results, with dividend payouts for the year to March likely to be up about 5%.

That’s no easy feat in an unforgiving climate, were most real estate investment trusts (Reits) have been forced to either slash or withhold dividends. Stor-Age has already recovered most of its year-to-date share price losses, comfortably outperforming the SA listed property index over the same time, which is still down close to 40% despite a strong rally earlier this month.

The point is, you can expect that the demand for self-storage to grow over the coming months as cash-strapped homeowners and tenants are forced to downscale, and they’ll need a place to stash surplus furniture.

Shoppers return, but with emptier wallets

It’s one of the few rays of light in a property sector taking serious strain. One part of the sector unlikely to bounce back from Covid-19 anytime soon is retail.

Last week, British shops re-opened for the first time in 12 weeks. No doubt starved of retail therapy, British shoppers formed long queues outside many high street stores.

It means that most retailers reported better-than-expected footfall numbers. But in this Financial Times article, analysts warn that the struggling retail sector’s troubles are far from over.

Given that the pandemic has accelerated a shift to online shopping, Time magazine also grapples with the extent to which bricks-and-mortar stores are likely to regain favour in the long term.

The US retail sector — already under siege pre-Covid from rapid adoption of e-commerce and oversupply of shopping centres — is gearing up for a flood of store closures.

USA Today reports that Starbucks will close 400 company-owned locations in the US over the next 18 months while also speeding up the expansion of “convenience-led formats” such as curbside pickup, drive-thru and mobile-only pickup locations. The Seattle-based coffee giant says this restructuring is being driven by shifting consumer behaviour, sparked by Covid-19.

And the bad news is, Starbucks store closures will be the tip of the iceberg: as many as 25,000 stores across US malls could be shuttered permanently this year as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc in an already struggling industry. Read the Bloomberg report here.

Inditex, one of the world’s largest fashion retailers, with brands including Zara, Bershka and Massimo Dutti, last week also announced it will close up to 1,200 stores globally. According to this article, Inditex’s executive chairman Pablo Isla plans to invest €1bn in bolstering the company’s online business.

Implications for SA

Meanwhile, SA mall owners have seen an equally zealous return of shoppers since retail trading restrictions were eased earlier this month. Footfall in many centres across the country is seemingly down on average only about 20% so far in June compared to the same time last year.

According to JSE-listed Hyprop Investments, which owns mega-malls like Canal Walk in Cape Town, Rosebank Mall in Johannesburg and Clearwater Mall on the West Rand, footfall in some of its centres is virtually back to pre-Covid levels.

Though a better-than-expected rebound in mall visitors may well provide much-needed comfort for SA’s depressed retail sector, it doesn’t necessarily mean that battered consumers are parting with their moolah at the same rate than they did six months or a year ago.

In fact, in a rather grim forecast released by FNB, property strategist and economist John Loos argues it could take at least three years for retail sales to recover to pre-Covid levels. And that’s a base case scenario.

So don’t be fooled: shoppers may be going through the doors again, but they’re certainly not spending like they did before the crisis.

Joan Muller