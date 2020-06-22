Markets Global stimulus efforts continue to boost JSE BL PREMIUM

While stimulus measures by central banks and the reopening of economies have fuelled a rally in global equities, analysts say it will be a long road to recovery for SA Inc.

The JSE all share has surged 43% over the past three months as efforts by the US Federal Reserve to ease the effects of Covid-19 and the lifting of lockdown restrictions and subsequent uptick in economic activity continue to support sentiment in markets.