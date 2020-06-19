JSE lifts as more SA businesses reopen
However, one analyst says the rising number of Covid-19 cases in SA may sabotage government’s efforts to get the economy back on its feet
19 June 2020 - 12:56
The JSE was firmer on Friday, along with its global peers as the reopening of economies offset concern about a second wave of Covid-19 infections.
In the face of growing economic instability and uncertainty, SA has eased lockdown restrictions further to jumpstart growth.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now