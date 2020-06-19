Markets JSE lifts as more SA businesses reopen However, one analyst says the rising number of Covid-19 cases in SA may sabotage government’s efforts to get the economy back on its feet BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Friday, along with its global peers as the reopening of economies offset concern about a second wave of Covid-19 infections.

In the face of growing economic instability and uncertainty, SA has eased lockdown restrictions further to jumpstart growth.