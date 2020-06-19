MARKET WRAP: JSE firms on positive US and China news
Gold prices rose, with the metal’s safe-haven demand supported by concerns over a second wave of coronavirus infections
19 June 2020 - 18:53
The JSE closed firmer on Friday as good news regarding trade between China and the US, and the start of stimulus talks in Europe, helped lift markets.
Following talks in Hawaii this week, China is set to comply with the phase one trade deal with the US by accelerating purchases of American farm goods. Meanwhile, In Europe, focus is on the negotiations over the EU’s proposed €750bn stimulus package to help economies rebound from lockdowns.
