Opec+ talks on oil cuts continue, but US is still non-committal

Dubai/Moscow/London — Oil cartel Opec and Russia will discuss record oil output cuts on Thursday to support prices hammered by the coronavirus crisis, but talks are complicated by internal disagreements and the reluctance of the US to join in any action.

Global fuel demand has plunged as much as 30% as measures to fight Covid-19 have grounded aircraft, reduced vehicle usage and curbed economic activity.

Benchmark Brent crude oil prices hit an 18-year low last month and are trading about $34 a barrel, half their level at the end of 2019, dealing a severe blow to budgets of oil-producing nations and the high-cost US shale oil industry.

US President Donald Trump said last week that a deal he had brokered with Opec leader Saudi Arabia and Russia could lead to cuts of 10-million to 15-million barrels per day (bpd), or 10% to 15% of global supplies, an unprecedented reduction.

But Washington has yet to show it is ready to take part.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said a new deal on output cuts is “hardly possible” without others participating.

Ministers from Opec and Russia, along with other other producers and participants (Opec+), will discuss the issue in a video conference at 2pm GMT. The US was invited.

Riyadh and Moscow, who fell out when a previous pact on curbing supplies collapsed in March, have signaled that a deal on cuts would depend on the US reducing output too.

Trump has been reluctant to mandate cuts in domestic supply, so far, saying production had been falling naturally because of low prices anyway. Russia said on Wednesday that such declines would not count as a proper cut.

Moscow and Riyadh are also struggling between themselves to agree on the levels from which output should be cut with the kingdom insisting on April, the first month of a large hike in its output, while Moscow insists on the first quarter.