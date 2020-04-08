Covid-19 Business Watch
WATCH: How the oil price war alters the energy landscape
Business Day TV’s Michael Avery talks to a panel of experts about how the world’s energy supply system is changing
08 April 2020 - 13:56
The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on energy demand and an oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia create a perfect storm for energy markets across the globe.
Business Day TV’s Michael Avery talks to a panel of experts about how the world’s energy supply system is changing in response to this, and what effect it will have on Eskom’s already battered balance sheet.