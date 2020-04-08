Companies / Energy

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: How the oil price war alters the energy landscape

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery talks to a panel of experts about how the world’s energy supply system is changing

08 April 2020 - 13:56
Picture: 123RF/PAN DENIM
The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on energy demand and an oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia create a perfect storm for energy markets across the globe.

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery talks to a panel of experts about how the world’s energy supply system is changing in response to this, and what effect it will have on Eskom’s already battered balance sheet.

Oil falls as Russia and Saudi Arabia delay output cut meeting

Opec+ is expected to now meet on Thursday to discuss cutting production by 10% of world supply to deal with the price crisis
Markets
2 days ago

Oil benefits from hopes of output cut

The main producers including Saudi Arabia and Russia are expected to agree this week to cut production
Markets
1 day ago

Covid-19 could be just the kick in the pants renewables need

After Covid-19, and as the oil and gas industry tanks, renewable energy will be cheaper and climate change-friendly, writes Clyde Russell
Opinion
1 day ago

Oil boosted by hopes for success at Opec-Russia meeting on cuts

Curtailed output will push up prices knocked by coronavirus pandemic
Markets
8 hours ago

Global oil producers scramble to stem price collapse

Talks mooted to cut production by about 10%, the biggest yet co-ordinated reduction
World
2 days ago

