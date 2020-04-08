Markets

Hopes of deal on Opec output cuts keeps oil near $32 a barrel

Thursday’s video conference meeting between Opec and allies including Russia is expected to be more successful than their gathering in March

08 April 2020 - 14:06 Alex Lawler
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) sits outside its headquarters ahead of the OPEC and Non-OPEC meeting, Austria December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) sits outside its headquarters ahead of the OPEC and Non-OPEC meeting, Austria December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

London — Oil steadied near $32 a barrel on Wednesday, supported by hopes that a meeting between Opec members and allied producers on Thursday will trigger output cuts to shore up prices that have collapsed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Thursday's video conference meeting between Opec and allies including Russia is expected to be more successful than their gathering in March, which ended in a failure to extend supply cuts and a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

“The coming extraordinary producing-countries meeting is the only hope on the horizon for the market,” said Bjornar Tonhaugen of Rystad Energy.

“Nobody wants to go short ahead of what could be a 'positive surprise' by Opec++.”

Brent crude was up six US cents, or 0.2%, at $31.93 by 11am GMT after falling 3.6% on Tuesday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 76c to $24.39.

Crude has collapsed in 2020 because of a slide in demand due to the coronavirus outbreak and excess supply. Brent dropped to $21.65, its lowest since 2002, on March 30.

While Opec sources have said a deal to cut production is conditional on the participation of the US, doubts remain as to whether Washington will contribute.

The US department of energy said on Tuesday US output was already declining, without government action.

US crude production is expected to slump by 470,000 bpd and demand is set to drop by about 1.3-million bpd in 2020, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Tuesday.

Before the Opec and other producers' meeting, the latest round of US oil inventory data will be in focus on Wednesday.

In a sign of excess supply, industry group the American Petroleum Institute said US crude inventories jumped by 11.9-million barrels. The government's supply report is due at 2.30pm GMT.

Reuters

World markets down again as Covid-19 death toll rises

European stocks dip after recent gains as EU officials fail to agree on a rescue package and push talks out by another day
Markets
2 hours ago

Rand a little firmer but Tuesday’s improved risk sentiment begins to wane

The rand remains volatile, with the dollar gaining momentum as a safe-haven asset as investors reassess volatility in markets
Markets
2 hours ago

JSE drops as Covid-19 optimism fades

The global market rally, driven by hope that the spread of the coronavirus is starting to ease, was short-lived
Markets
3 hours ago

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand firmer on improved ...
Markets
2.
JSE to contend with mixed Asian markets on ...
Markets
3.
Oil boosted by hopes for success at Opec-Russia ...
Markets
4.
Rand at best level in nearly a week on Covid-19 ...
Markets
5.
JSE firms as it tracks improved global markets
Markets

Related Articles

WATCH: Stock picks — Facebook and Afrimat

Markets

Asian shares see-saw weighted by faded virus fight hopes

Markets

Gold firm as pandemic’s spread picks up speed again

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.