Markets

JSE could get lift from Naspers as market eyes UK election

12 December 2019 - 07:18 karl gernetzky
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

The JSE could get a boost from firmer Asian markets on Thursday morning, though multiple risks persist, including the US-China trade war and the UK elections.

UK voters head to the polls for an election that is widely expected to determine the fate of Brexit, amid indications that the lead held by the Conservative party has narrowed.

The US Federal Reserve kept rates on hold on Wednesday, as had been widely expected, and commentary from Fed officials has pointed to rates being kept on hold for some time.

“Fed chair [Jerome] Powell delivered a very clear message that they are on hold and that the economy seems to remain in a very good place,” said Oanda analyst Edward Moya in a note. Powell indicated that in order for the Fed to hike rates, inflation would need to pick up significantly, something that was not likely soon.

Global trade risks also persisted, said Moya.

Asian markets were mixed on Thursday, though  Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 1.26%.

Tencent, which influences the JSE via major shareholder Naspers, was up 2.12%.

Gold was flat at $1,475/oz while platinum was up 0.19% to $939.90. Brent crude was up 0.16% to $63.96 a barrel.

The rand was flat at R14.66/$.

Locally, load-shedding remains the most burning issue, with President Cyril Ramaphosa saying on Wednesday that sabotage was part of the reason for recent power cuts.

This had led to some gains for the rand, said Peregrine Treasury Solutions corporate treasury manager Bianca Botes in a note.

Locally, mining data for October is due later, and the consensus is for a year-on-year contraction.

The corporate calendar is light on Thursday.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Market data — December 11 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Markets
9 hours ago

Safe-haven gold edges up as a US tariff threat nears its deadline

SA mine closure continues to support palladium, which gained 0.1% putting it near a record high, as silver is up 0.1% but platinum dips 0.2%
Markets
17 hours ago

Oil prices fall on US crude inventory increase

The US is on track to become a net exporter of crude and fuel for the first time on record on an annual basis in 2020, according to the EIA
Markets
19 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

Insider behind Eskom sabotage, COO confirms Ramaphosa bombshell

National

Lowest inflation in nine years deepens Reserve Bank’s rate quandary

Economy

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson heads for Brexit election win in tightening race

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.