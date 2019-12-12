Economy CONSUMER PRICES Lowest inflation in nine years deepens Reserve Bank’s rate quandary ‘We need rate cuts, and even if it just supports sentiment or confidence it will help on the margins’ BL PREMIUM

The slowdown in consumer inflation to its lowest level since December 2010 is adding to pressure on the SA Reserve Bank to cut rates, with at least one economist arguing that it is making "a policy error" by keeping them unchanged.

Consumer price inflation (CPI) slowed in November to 3.6%, Stats SA data showed on Wednesday, marking a year that it has been at or below the midpoint of the Bank’s target range of between 3% and 6%.