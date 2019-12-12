UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson heads for Brexit election win in tightening race

London — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks on course to win Thursday’s election though the race has tightened markedly and he can no longer be sure of a majority, according to opinion polls published on the eve of the vote.

The election has been described by all parties as Britain’s most important in memory, with Johnson calling for a big majority so he can swiftly pull Britain out of the EU in January.

The main opposition Labour party promises a new referendum on Brexit as well as a renationalisation of utilities and railroads in its most left-wing platform for decades.

YouGov, which accurately predicted the outcome of the last election two years ago with an elaborate survey that estimates the outcome in individual constituencies, cut its forecast for Johnson’s likely parliamentary majority by more than half to 28 seats. Two weeks ago, it had forecast a majority of 68.

Possible outcomes range from a landslide victory for Johnson to a hung parliament with no party in control, YouGov said, given the possibility of "tactical voting" in dozens of closely fought constituencies to deny a Conservative victory.