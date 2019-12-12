National Insider behind Eskom sabotage, COO confirms Ramaphosa bombshell COO Jan Oberholzer says person had a very good understanding of the operations of a power station BL PREMIUM

The act of sabotage that allegedly contributed to SA’s power system suffering its most severe stage of load-shedding yet was committed by an insider "with a very good understanding of the operations of a power station", Eskom’s COO said.

After a meeting with the utility’s management, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday it was not just an ailing fleet and days of heavy rains that led to the severe power cuts.