Insider behind Eskom sabotage, COO confirms Ramaphosa bombshell
COO Jan Oberholzer says person had a very good understanding of the operations of a power station
12 December 2019 - 00:00
The act of sabotage that allegedly contributed to SA’s power system suffering its most severe stage of load-shedding yet was committed by an insider "with a very good understanding of the operations of a power station", Eskom’s COO said.
After a meeting with the utility’s management, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday it was not just an ailing fleet and days of heavy rains that led to the severe power cuts.
