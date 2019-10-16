Markets

JSE faces continued global uncertainty on Wednesday

16 October 2019 - 07:08 karl gernetzky
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

The JSE may take its cue from a weaker rand on Wednesday morning amid continued US-China trade war uncertainty as well as potential US sanctions against Turkey.

Markets remained concerned that recent US-China negotiations may not result in a comprehensive deal, while the US has imposed sanctions on Turkish officials in response to that country’s military offensive in Syria.

US markets, however, rose on Tuesday due to a series of better-than-expected corporate releases, though Asian markets were subdued on Wednesday morning.

At 6.15am SA time, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was flat, while the Shanghai Composite had lost 0.28%.

Gold was up 0.21% at $1,484.21/oz and platinum 0.25% to $886.44. Brent crude was flat at $58.84 a barrel.

The rand was 0.28% down at R14.92/$.

Local focus on Wednesday is on August’s retail numbers, due to be released at 1pm, with the consensus that sales rose 1.5% year on year in that month. The figures will be closely watched following subdued mining and manufacturing numbers for the same month, which have raised fears that SA’s economy contracted in the third quarter.

US retail sales numbers and UK inflation data will be watched globally, while investors are also awaiting further Brexit developments.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

MARKET WRAP: Rand extends losses as risk sentiment wanes

The rand is likely to remain volatile as markets await the medium-term budget; the rescue plan for Eskom; and a credit-ratings review from Moody’s
Markets
14 hours ago

Oil prices steady on stasis in US-China talks as Opec steps in

Weak data from China underlines global economy fears as Opec and its allies say they want to sustain oil market stability beyond 2020
Markets
16 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

Johnson & Johnson raises outlook despite flood of litigation

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Battered EOH determined to cut debt

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Safari rejects takeover bid by Comprop

Companies / Property

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.