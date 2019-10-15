Safari rejects takeover bid by Comprop
Deliberations turn hostile as bidder will not agree to cost recovery proposals
15 October 2019 - 20:53
Shopping mall owner Safari Investments has turned down a takeover offer from unlisted property group Comprop.
Comprop, which is part of Futuregrowth Asset Management, made a R1.8bn cash bid for Safari in July to counter a share swap offer by mall owner Fairvest.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.