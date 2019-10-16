Johnson & Johnson raises outlook despite flood of litigation

Bengaluru — Johnson & Johnson (J&J) raised its full-year earnings forecast on Tuesday as it reported higher third-quarter sales while attempting to alleviate investor concerns over mounting legal challenges.

Shares of the US healthcare conglomerate, which also has huge medical devices and consumer products units, rose 2% to $133.70, contributing to a strong early performance on Wall Street overall on Tuesday.

J&J shares have been under pressure in 2019, widely underperforming the S&P healthcare sector, as the company faces more than 13,000 lawsuits tied to antipsychotic drug Risperdal as well as a range of potentially costly lawsuits involving its baby powder, opioids, medical devices and other products.

J&J did not report litigation expenses for the third quarter. Its legal costs over the first nine months remained at $832m, as was reported at the end of the second quarter.

The company is the first major drugmaker to report quarterly earnings and its upbeat outlook and results could be a positive sign for the sector.

SVB Leerink analyst Danielle Antalffy said the quarterly results should be viewed positively by investors, but cautioned that the ongoing litigation overhang could limit any boost share boost.

The company reiterated that it does not expect last week’s jury award of $8bn in punitive damages J&J was ordered to pay a man in a Risperdal product liability case to stand.

“We will appeal the amount and you can expect that to come down should precedent hold,” said CFO Joseph Wolk on a conference call.

Good legal strategy

Bernstein analyst Lee Hambright was encouraged by J&J reassurances on its legal strategy. “I think they are fighting from a position of strength on talc and on opioids. ... They both emphasised the strength of their case but also projected a sense of pragmatism to settle where it’s the right thing to do for all stakeholders.”

J&J’s pharmaceuticals business has in recent years cushioned the affect of relatively slow growth in its medical device and consumer units. Much of the growth has come from newer treatments such as psoriasis treatment Stelara, which reported near 30% growth in sales to about $1.7bn. Sales of leukaemia treatment Imbruvica rose about 31% to $921m in the quarter.

The company said it now expects full-year adjusted earnings per share in the range of $8.62 to $8.67, up from its prior forecast of $8.53 to $8.63. Analysts were expecting $8.60.

Excluding items, the company earned $2.12 a share, beating analysts’ average expectations by 11c, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total sales rose 1.9% to $20.73bn, above the average analysts’ estimate of $20.07bn. Pharmaceutical unit sales rose 5.1% to $10.88bn, above analysts estimates of $10.28bn.

Reuters