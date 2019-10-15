Companies / Telecoms & Technology Corruption picture clearer at EOH as probe nears completion About 80% of the investigation into suspicious transactions has been completed BL PREMIUM

EOH will focus on reducing debt and improving governance as it battles to recover from the damage inflicted by allegations of corrupt dealings with the public sector.

Once a high-flying outfit, the listed technology firm’s share price has dropped more than 60% so far in 2019, wiping about R3.4bn off the company’s market value.