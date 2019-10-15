Corruption picture clearer at EOH as probe nears completion
About 80% of the investigation into suspicious transactions has been completed
15 October 2019 - 09:50
UPDATED 15 October 2019 - 10:48
EOH will focus on reducing debt and improving governance as it battles to recover from the damage inflicted by allegations of corrupt dealings with the public sector.
Once a high-flying outfit, the listed technology firm’s share price has dropped more than 60% so far in 2019, wiping about R3.4bn off the company’s market value.
