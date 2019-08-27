Markets

Outlook for the rand has darkened, Investec says

SA’s largest asset manager now expects the rand to average R14.15/$ in the fourth quarter, after previously expecting R13.90

27 August 2019 - 14:59 karl gernetzky
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

The US-China trade war, as well as SA’s domestic political uncertainty is weighing on the rand, with the country’s largest asset manager, Investec, expecting it to weaken an additional 1.8% in the fourth quarter when compared to its previous forecast.

Investec now expects the rand to average R14.15/$ in the fourth quarter from R13.90 previously, with the local currency still expected to come off current weaker levels due to expected interest-rate cuts in the US.

We continue to believe that the rand will remain volatile, and have revised down the expected case forecast for a somewhat more depreciated level as global trade tensions have worsened, and show little chance of resolving in the near term,” said Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop in a note.

Local political uncertainty is also playing a role, said Bishop, with a lack of resolution to Eskom’s problems and the announcement of the National Health Insurance both negatively effecting the rand.

The rand, which serves as a proxy for other emerging-market currencies, is only the third-worst performing currency over the past 30-days, according to Bloomberg. Its 6.5% loss against the dollar over this period compares favourably with a 9.2% loss by the Brazilian real, while the Argentinian peso has slumped 21%.

Argentina is in the midst of a debt crisis, while Brazil is experiencing devastating fires in the Amazon rainforest.

At 2pm on Tuesday, the rand had weakened 0.2% to R15.313/$, 0.18% to R17.0005/€ and 0.58% to R18.7878/£. The euro was flat at $1.1102.

At this level, the rand would need to firm 7% to reach Investec’s target in the fourth quarter.

Markets continue to price in a series of interest-rate cuts from the US Federal Reserve. On Tuesday afternoon, the bets on a 25 basis-point September cut were 100%, while there is an 11.2% chance of a 50 basis-point cut.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.