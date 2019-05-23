News Leader
WATCH: Andrew Canter on how to strengthen the bond market
The JSE is developing a new set of standards that will improve overall listings requirements.
Futuregrowth has been pushing for these proposed reforms to also be implemented within the fixed-income arena.
Futuregrowth’s Andrew Canter joined Business Day TV to discuss how these improvements are set strengthen the listed bond market.
