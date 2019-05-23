Markets

News Leader

WATCH: Andrew Canter on how to strengthen the bond market

23 May 2019 - 09:04 Business Day TV
Picture: JSE
Picture: JSE

The JSE is developing a new set of standards that will improve overall listings requirements.

Futuregrowth has been pushing for these proposed reforms to also be implemented within the fixed-income arena.

Futuregrowth’s Andrew Canter joined Business Day TV to discuss how these improvements are set strengthen the listed bond market.

Andrew Canter from Futuregrowth Asset Management details the improvements to the JSE bond market debt listing requirements

These 20 SA stocks might benefit from a solid ANC victory

A victory of 55%-60% for the ANC in the May poll is a result seen by many as enabling President Cyril Ramaphosa to lead ‘in a less constrained way’
Markets
3 weeks ago

We have not changed our position on Eskom yet, Futuregrowth says

The specialist fixed-income money manager stopped lending to Eskom in 2016, citing concern about governance and financial management
Companies
1 year ago

CHRIS GILMOUR: Investor rep needed to challenge bond market status quo

An investor representative that would act in the interests of bondholders is strongly supported by those who want bond market transformation
Opinion
3 weeks ago

EDITORIAL: Bond market reforms a long time coming

New standards will improve listing requirements
Opinion
3 weeks ago

CHRIS GILMOUR: The dangerous and murky shark tank of SA’s listed bond market

The JSE has been reformed and stockbroker hooligans removed, but bond institutions lag behind
Opinion
4 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.