Markets

Rand a little firmer as market eyes US-China trade war

The rand weakened on Sunday after US President Donald Trump threatened to tariffs on Chinese imports, although local focus is on the elections

06 May 2019 - 10:10 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

The rand was slightly firmer on Monday morning, recovering from some weekend losses after hopes of a US-China trade deal receded a little.

US President Donald Trump threatened to levy new tariffs on Chinese imports on Friday, despite plans for Chinese negotiators to travel to Washington this week in a bid for a trade deal. Reports have suggested that China may now withdraw from the talks.

Although this could just be another negotiating tactic from Trump, markets do not like being caught by surprise, hence the risk-off frenzy at the weekend, said London Capital Group head of research Jasper Lawler.

On Monday morning, the rand was about 12c weaker against the dollar than its close on Friday, but had clawed back some of its losses.

At 9.40am the rand was 0.25% firmer at R14.4656/$, 0.1% up at R16.1927/€ and 0.48% stronger at R18.9767/£. The euro was at $1.1191.

The bid on the benchmark R186 government 10-year bond was at 8.57% from 8.545%.

Local focus this week is on Wednesday’s national polls, and analysts expect this could subdue trade in the local currency in the early part of the week.

There is also some local data to give markets direction, with mining and manufacturing data for March due on Thursday. Analysts are closely watching the numbers in order to gauge the effects of load-shedding during the period.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Gold benefits as investors seek safety

The metal climbs after Donald Trump threatens to raise tariffs on Chinese goods, escalating trade tensions
Markets
2 hours ago

Oil slips on Donald Trump’s tariff threats

Brent falls after the US president says he will sharply hike tariffs on Chinese goods, risking the derailment of trade talks between the world’s two ...
Markets
2 hours ago

Donald Trump’s promises to hike tariffs trip up global markets

Equities tumble after the US president unexpectedly intensifies pressure on China to reach a trade deal, saying he will increase US tariffs on ...
Markets
3 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

Convincing win by the ANC will boost stocks, say analysts

Markets

MARKET WRAP: Rand biggest gainer among emerging markets

Markets

JSE could tumble on Monday morning

Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.