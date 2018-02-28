Markets

JSE tracks weaker global markets

28 February 2018 - 14:14 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

The JSE lost ground in Wednesday, reflecting the poor sentiment on world equity markets.

Weaker than expected manufacturing data in China, the world’s largest consumer of commodities, created a backdrop for investors to take some profits in resources shares, which have run hard of late.

China’s official purchasing mangers’ index fell to 50.3 points in February, its lowest level in 18 months, from 51.3 January. Analysts said the data could have been skewed by seasonal factors, following the lunar new year celebrations.

The resources index, which includes the likes of Anglo American and BHP, dropped 1.84%, leaving the all-share index down 1.04% at 58,414.60 points by lunchtime.

The resources sector was also affected by a big drop in certain metal prices late on Tuesday. The platinum price was marginally lower on the day, at $981.61 an ounce, after having dropped nearly 2% overnight, due to a strong dollar environment.

Financial stocks fell, along with retailers, signalling a loss of momentum after a good recent run inspired by optimism that the economy will improve under the leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"It certainty feels like a morning after, given the rally we have seen in the wake of the political changes," said Nick Kunze, market analyst at Bridge Fund Managers.

"The key question then becomes: where to from here? My guess is that corporate earnings will guide us in the short term."

Europe’s major markets were lower at midday, following a negative lead from Asia, while US stock futures signalled a weaker opening on Wall Street.

The prospect of more increases in US interest rates than is currently projected appears to be unnerving equity markets.

The jitters follow US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell’s speech to Congress on Tuesday, which the markets perceived as more hawkish than expected. The implication is that there may be more than the three increases in 2018 that have already been priced into markets.

BHP shed 2.74% to R242.11, Anglo American 2.75% to R292.86 and Kumba Iron Ore 3.34% to R345.99. Exxaro slumped 10.3% to R132.17, partly due to its trading ex-divided. AngloGold Ashanti dropped 2.68% to R108.04.

Financial services group MMI relinquished 2.51% to R21.73.

Steinhoff dropped 4.5% to R5.52, Massmart 2.03% to R163.77 and Spar 2.15% to R217.86.

Resilient was off 2.43% to R69.85 and Nepi Rockcastle 2.24% to R122.69.

Naspers dropped 1.44% to R3,263,98 but Bid Corporation rose 1.66% to R271.45.

Subdued industrial activity leaves oil battling to stay positive

China, the world’s largest importer of oil, reported on Wednesday that growth in factory activity in February was at its lowest since July 2016
Markets
3 hours ago

Bonds weaken as market awaits US inflation numbers

Fed chair Jerome Powell delivered an upbeat outlook for the US economy on Tuesday, with the dollar gaining against most currencies
Markets
3 hours ago

Rand stable after overnight losses, following hawkish Fed comments

The local currency is little changed shortly before midday on Wednesday, with all eyes on the dollar, as markets price in the prospect of four US ...
Markets
4 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Rand slides on fear of land expropriation
Markets
2.
Rand stable after overnight losses, following ...
Markets
3.
Gold falls amid expectation of faster US rate ...
Markets
4.
Rand weaker on mixed sentiment following ...
Markets
5.
JSE weaker on renewed Eskom worries
Markets

Related Articles

JSE weaker on renewed Eskom worries
Markets

Parliament invites former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste to another hearing
National

MARKET WRAP: JSE higher, led by banks, as market welcomes Cabinet shake-up
Markets

JSE higher following mixed response to Ramaphosa’s Cabinet reshuffle
Markets

Futures follow firmer JSE, as US markets brush off early Powell comments
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.