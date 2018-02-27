JSE higher following mixed response to Ramaphosa’s Cabinet reshuffle

The JSE closed marginally higher on Tuesday, with banks and retailers leading the gains, as the market digested the news of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s overnight Cabinet reshuffle.

Property stocks gave back earlier gains, while rand hedges found little support, despite the local currency weakening in intraday trade. The gold index was lower on a softer metal price, at about $1,324 an ounce.

The rand had weakened nearly 20c to the dollar, as the latter strengthened following comments from US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell that the Fed foresaw "gradual" rate increases this year.

The feeling at this stage was that Powell was unlikely to diverge from the central bank’s current path, which would imply three rate rises this year. "But with the economy strengthening and tax reform potentially providing additional stimulus, a fourth hike may be warranted this year," said Oanda analyst Craig Erlam.

The Dow was 0.20% higher at the JSE’s close. European markets were mixed with the FTSE having gained 0.23%, while the DAX 30 was 0.24% lower.

Ramaphosa’s reshuffle elicited mixed responses, with the appointment of Nhlanhla Nene as finance minister, and Pravin Gordhan at Public Enterprises, generally welcomed.

Unease was however expressed at the retention of some ministers from the administration of President Jacob Zuma, as well as the appointment of David Mabuza as deputy president.

Mabuza’s prospects of one day replacing Ramaphosa are both distant and highly uncertain, said Africa research head at Verisk Maplecroft, Ben Payton.

"Yet as premier of Mpumalanga, he gained a reputation as a gangster politician, and his political rise will therefore unsettle investors." he said.

A total of 10 of people were axed from the Cabinet including those who were implicated in allegations of state capture, such as Lynne Brown, Faith Muthambi, Mosebenzi Zwane and Des van Rooyen. Others removed were David Mahlobo, Nathi Nhleko, Bongani Bongo, Hlengiwe Mkhize, Fikile Mbalula and Joe Maswanganyi.

The all share closed 0.27% higher at 59,027.20 points and the top 40 gained 0.33%. Banks added 0.68%, general retailers 0.45%, resources 0.43%, food and drug retailers 0.26% and financials 0.25%. The gold index shed 1.86% and platinums 0.27%.

Anglo American gained 1.72% to R301.13.

Remgro rose 2.14% to R243.50.

Standard Bank added 2.17% to R221.25 but Barclays Africa lost 1.25% to R202.

Shoprite was up 2.11% to a record R263.43, after reporting late on Monday a 14% rise in first-half headline earnings. Truworths rose 2.30% to R104.13 and Massmart 3.19% to R167.16.

AECI lost 0.71% to R112.20. The group said earlier that headline earnings per share (HEPS) rose 17% to R9.59 in the year to end-December, even as revenue dropped 1% to R18.5bn.

Construction group WBHO tacked on 0.88% to R172.50. The group said on Tuesday interim after-tax profit grown to R404m from R239m.

Aveng tumbled 6.4% to R1.61 as interim revenue grew 13% to R16bn.

After rebounding more than 4% in intraday trade, property group Resilient closed 0.57% lower at R71.59. Nepi Rockcastle rose 1.63% to R125.50 and Greenbay 1.45% to R1.40.

Education group Curro dropped 4.5% to R35, brining it’s total loss for the year to 17.45%. It released disappointing annual results last week.