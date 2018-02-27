MARKET WRAP: JSE higher, led by banks, as market welcomes Cabinet shake-up

The JSE firmed on Tuesday, as locally-focused stocks found support, despite a weaker rand and cautious trade on global markets.

The late-night reshuffle of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet was broadly welcomed by analysts and lobby groups. Banks, largely dependent on local economic conditions, led the gains on the JSE.

While a number of appointments to key positions should assist in improving certainty for investors, a rationalisation of the executive to reduce inefficiency still needed to take place, said Business Unity SA CEO Tanya Cohen.

Globally, focus was on monetary policy, as US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell began testifying before Congress. This subdued global markets, while locally, the gold index fell, on a softer precious metal price. Gold is seen as a hedge against loose monetary policy.

Platinum miners gave up earlier gains. This followed a German court ruling, on Tuesday afternoon, that paves the way for cities in that country to ban older diesel-fuelled cars. This could ultimately dent demand for platinum, widely used in technology for reducing vehicle emissions, Afriforesight analysts said.

The all share closed 0.27% higher at 59‚027.20 points and the top 40 gained 0.33%. Banks added 0.68%‚ general retailers 0.45%‚ resources 0.43%‚ food and drug retailers 0.26% and financials 0.25%. The gold index shed 1.86% and platinums 0.27%.

Anglo American gained 1.72% to R301.13.

Remgro rose 2.14% to R243.50.

Standard Bank added 2.17% to R221.25 but Barclays Africa lost 1.25% to R202.

Shoprite was up 2.11% to a record R263.43‚ after reporting late on Monday a 14% rise in first-half headline earnings. Truworths rose 2.30% to R104.13 and Massmart 3.19% to R167.16.

AECI lost 0.71% to R112.20. The group said earlier that headline earnings per share (HEPS) rose 17% to R9.59 in the year to end-December‚ even as revenue dropped 1% to R18.5bn.

Construction group WBHO tacked on 0.88% to R172.50. The group said on Tuesday interim after-tax profit grown to R404m from R239m.

Aveng tumbled 6.4% to R1.61 as interim revenue grew 13% to R16bn.

At 5.40pm the Dow was up 0.34% to 25‚793.66 points‚ while in Europe‚ the FTSE 100 had gained 0.29% and the CAC 40 0.27%.

At the same time‚ platinum had lost 1.04% to $990.42 an ounce and gold 0.72% to $1‚323.42. Brent crude was off 0.95% to $66.90.

The top-40 Alsi futures index firmed 0.35% to 51‚995 points. The number of contracts traded was 16‚841 from Monday’s 15‚359.