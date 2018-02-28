JSE weaker on renewed Eskom worries
The JSE opened weaker on Wednesday on a slew of negative local news and as global markets were spooked by hawkish comments from the new Fed chief in a congressional hearing.
Recently appointed US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell indicated that interest rates could rise more than the expected three times this year, if it was warranted by an upbeat economy.
Economic data in the US has surprised to the upside recently, with the effect of the recent tax reforms an added bonus.
Locally, news that the National Assembly set in motion a process to amend the Constitution to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation, was not good for sentiment, causing the rand to weaken.
Eskom has had its credit rating cut by S&P Global Ratings into the first tier of the C-band, lowering its junk status from "highly speculative" to "substantial risks".
Eskom remained at risk of facing a distressed exchange situation or default in the next six months, despite securing R30bn in short-term funding from local and international funders, S&P said.
"We now believe there is a lower likelihood that Eskom would receive extraordinary support from the government, reflecting our view that government support for the utility over the past few months has been insufficient given that the utility’s liquidity concerns persist," S&P said.
The real driver for the rand weakness related to Powell’s testimony to Congress regarding the path forward for the US economy, said TreasuryOne dealer Andre Botha. "Powell painted a picture of a healthy economy that can expect reasonable growth and gradual interest rate hikes."
The Dow closed 1.16% lower on Tuesday. The Nikkei 225 lost 1.44% on Wednesday morning with the Hang Seng down 1.39%.
At 9.38am the all share was 1.39% lower at 58,206.20 points and the top 40 dropped 1.48%. The gold index shed 2%, banks 1.75%, industrials 1.44%, general retailers and food and drug retailers both 1.38%, financials 1.37% and resources 1.29%.
Anglo American was 1.69% lower at R296.04.
Bidvest lost 3.11% to R224.97.
Standard Bank dropped 1.92% to R217.01 and Capitec 2.48% to R825.
Steinhoff plummeted 6.92% to R5.38.
Growthpoint was 1.28% lower at R29.30. It increased its distribution per share for the six months to end-December 2017 by 6.5%.
Resilient shed 3.62% to R69 and Nepi Rockcastle 0.58% to R124.77.
Naspers lost 2.02% to R3,245.
Please sign in or register to comment.