National

STEINHOFF

Parliament invites former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste to another hearing

The finance committee dismisses his ’lame’ reason for failing to appear earlier, and may seek a subpoena forcing him to comply

28 February 2018 - 05:47 Linda Ensor
Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste is to be invited for a second time to appear before a parliamentary hearing to account for developments within the global retailing group that led to a collapse of its share price.

If he does not appear on March 28 as requested, the parliamentary committees involved with the matter will consider applying for a subpoena to force him to do so, the finance committee decided on Tuesday.

Committee chairman Yunus Carrim said the excuse given by Jooste — conveyed in a letter by his attorney — for his failure to appear at the hearing organised by four committees in January was "lame".

The letter said that having resigned as CEO Jooste was no longer involved in Steinhoff and therefore he would not appear before the committee.

EDITORIAL: Markus Jooste poser for NPA

Why is former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste still on the loose, enjoying the scenic views of the Cape?
Opinion
13 days ago

Carrim said care would have to be taken that the questioning of Jooste did not stray into matters that could be relevant to court proceedings later.

Steinhoff has filed charges against Jooste with the Hawks under the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

The Companies and Intellectual Property Commission will also be invited to appear before the committee on March 28.

The committees concerned with the Steinhoff matter — finance, public accounts, public service and administration, and trade and industry — will also engage with Steinhoff about deadlines for the investigation by PwC into "accounting irregularities" which led to the collapse of Steinhoff share price.

A check will be made on the progress made by the Hawks in the case opened by Steinhoff against Jooste.

The hearing on January 31 was briefed by regulators such as the Financial Services Board, the Reserve Bank and the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors, as well the JSE on what they were doing in relation to Steinhoff.

ensorl@businesslive.co.za

ANN CROTTY: Zuma and Wiese: shock, horror!

Both leaders seem equally perplexed by the destruction caused on their watch
Opinion
6 days ago

Steinhoff suffers new blow in Dutch court

 The retailer has been ordered to amend its 2016 accounts in a ruling seen as a victory for one-time business partner Andreas Seifert
Companies
7 days ago

Auditors, fund managers and rating agencies failed investors in Steinhoff saga

While the greed of Steinhoff executives led to the firm’s crash, others also played a part, writes Cornwell Dauds
Opinion
20 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Business is happy with Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet ...
National
2.
From teacher to top dog: how DD won the day
National
3.
Now is not right time for a proper shake-up of ...
National
4.
A fresh start with new leaders after Ramaphosa’s ...
National

Related Articles

Auditors, fund managers and rating agencies failed investors in Steinhoff saga
Opinion

Markus Jooste to be smoked out of hiding
Features

Stellenbosch residents ‘cheesed off’ after Marcus Jooste-shaped wrecking ball ...
National

The day Steinhoff’s Jooste dropped the bomb
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.