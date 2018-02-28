Parliament invites former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste to another hearing

Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste is to be invited for a second time to appear before a parliamentary hearing to account for developments within the global retailing group that led to a collapse of its share price.

If he does not appear on March 28 as requested, the parliamentary committees involved with the matter will consider applying for a subpoena to force him to do so, the finance committee decided on Tuesday.

Committee chairman Yunus Carrim said the excuse given by Jooste — conveyed in a letter by his attorney — for his failure to appear at the hearing organised by four committees in January was "lame".

The letter said that having resigned as CEO Jooste was no longer involved in Steinhoff and therefore he would not appear before the committee.