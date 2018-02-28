STEINHOFF
Parliament invites former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste to another hearing
The finance committee dismisses his ’lame’ reason for failing to appear earlier, and may seek a subpoena forcing him to comply
Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste is to be invited for a second time to appear before a parliamentary hearing to account for developments within the global retailing group that led to a collapse of its share price.
If he does not appear on March 28 as requested, the parliamentary committees involved with the matter will consider applying for a subpoena to force him to do so, the finance committee decided on Tuesday.
Committee chairman Yunus Carrim said the excuse given by Jooste — conveyed in a letter by his attorney — for his failure to appear at the hearing organised by four committees in January was "lame".
The letter said that having resigned as CEO Jooste was no longer involved in Steinhoff and therefore he would not appear before the committee.
Carrim said care would have to be taken that the questioning of Jooste did not stray into matters that could be relevant to court proceedings later.
Steinhoff has filed charges against Jooste with the Hawks under the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.
The Companies and Intellectual Property Commission will also be invited to appear before the committee on March 28.
The committees concerned with the Steinhoff matter — finance, public accounts, public service and administration, and trade and industry — will also engage with Steinhoff about deadlines for the investigation by PwC into "accounting irregularities" which led to the collapse of Steinhoff share price.
A check will be made on the progress made by the Hawks in the case opened by Steinhoff against Jooste.
The hearing on January 31 was briefed by regulators such as the Financial Services Board, the Reserve Bank and the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors, as well the JSE on what they were doing in relation to Steinhoff.
