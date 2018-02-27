Muted opening on JSE after rand shows little reaction to Ramaphosa’s reshuffle

The rand was little changed, trading at R11.5772 to the dollar after earlier firming to R11.5135, the same level it reached on Monday in anticipation of the reshuffle.

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) analysts said the reshuffle was the main local talking point on Tuesday morning. Positive appointments include that of Nhlanhla Nene as finance minister and Pravin Gordhan at public enterprises.

"Ramaphosa got rid of many Zuma-ites, but several remain in a still extremely bloated Cabinet," Nedbank said.

The JSE basked in positive global sentiment at the opening, after a strong showing from the Dow on Monday, closing 1.58% up at 25,709.27 points. Telecommunication and computer shares were the favourites, amid views from US Federal Reserve officials that the Fed was not contemplating aggressive rate increases.

Asian markets were mixed in later trade, with the Nikkei up 1.07%, but the Hang Seng lost 0.8%.

At 9.36am the all share was up 0.27% to 59,026.10 points and the top 40 rose 0.25%. Food and drug retailers rose 1.67%, property 1.03%, banks 0.78%, financials 0.48% and platinums 0.44%. The gold index shed 0.4%.

Anglo American rose 1.04% to R299.13.

Sasol lifted 1.33% to R405.50.

AECI lost 1.59% to R111.20. The group said headline earnings per share (HEPS) rose 17% to R9.59 in the year to end-December, even as revenue dropped 1% to R18.5bn.