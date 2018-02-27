Muted opening on JSE after rand shows little reaction to Ramaphosa’s reshuffle
The JSE opened firmer on Tuesday, following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet reshuffle, which was generally well received, bar criticism on the retention of some ministers from the Zuma era.
On Monday night Ramaphosa made 22 changes to the Cabinet in his first reshuffle.
Former Mpumalanga premier David Mabuza was appointed deputy president, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as a minister in the Presidency and Bathabile Dlamini was also appointed as a minister in the Presidency, responsible for women.
The rand was little changed, trading at R11.5772 to the dollar after earlier firming to R11.5135, the same level it reached on Monday in anticipation of the reshuffle.
Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) analysts said the reshuffle was the main local talking point on Tuesday morning. Positive appointments include that of Nhlanhla Nene as finance minister and Pravin Gordhan at public enterprises.
"Ramaphosa got rid of many Zuma-ites, but several remain in a still extremely bloated Cabinet," Nedbank said.
The JSE basked in positive global sentiment at the opening, after a strong showing from the Dow on Monday, closing 1.58% up at 25,709.27 points. Telecommunication and computer shares were the favourites, amid views from US Federal Reserve officials that the Fed was not contemplating aggressive rate increases.
Asian markets were mixed in later trade, with the Nikkei up 1.07%, but the Hang Seng lost 0.8%.
At 9.36am the all share was up 0.27% to 59,026.10 points and the top 40 rose 0.25%. Food and drug retailers rose 1.67%, property 1.03%, banks 0.78%, financials 0.48% and platinums 0.44%. The gold index shed 0.4%.
Anglo American rose 1.04% to R299.13.
Sasol lifted 1.33% to R405.50.
AECI lost 1.59% to R111.20. The group said headline earnings per share (HEPS) rose 17% to R9.59 in the year to end-December, even as revenue dropped 1% to R18.5bn.
Standard Bank added 1.59% to R220.
Construction group Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon rose 1.44% to R173.46. The group said interim after-tax profit nearly doubled to R404m from R239m. Aveng slipped 1.74% to R1.69 as interim revenue grew 13% to R16bn.
In the property sector, Resilient rebounded 4.42% to R75.18 and Nepi Rockcastle 2.71% to R126.84. Attacq was up 0.26% to R19.35
Naspers lost 0.76% to R3,294.71.
Please sign in or register to comment.