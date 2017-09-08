JSE lower as risk-off sentiment returns to global markets

The JSE was weaker on Friday morning, as markets digested signals from global central bankers on Thursday, while eyeing North Korea’s possible launch of another ballistic missile this weekend.

On Saturday‚ North Korea will observe the anniversary of the 1948 founding, and has generally used the occasion to demonstrate its military capabilities. Senior South Korean officials warned earlier this week they believed North Korea was readying another ballistic missile for launch.

Gold and platinum miners gained on Thursday, buoyed by a weaker dollar environment, which tends to favour commodities.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump reiterated that North Korea needed to be reined in, but added that he would prefer a diplomatic solution to the impasse, the Dow Jones Newswires reported.

In terms of local data the cupboard is bare on Friday.

The European Central Bank (ECB) kept rates unchanged on Thursday, as expected, with president Mario Draghi indicating further details on the unwinding of its balance sheet could be forthcoming in October or December.

Some analysts pointed to the weak dollar environment — and a possible dovish stance from the US Federal Reserve — as a reason to expect the euro to track higher against the dollar in coming sessions. The rand usually tracks the euro.

The greenback was taking a hammering, dropping to its lowest level in two years, as a result of the barrage of hurricanes, dovish Fed comments that have reduced the expectation of US rate increases and tension on the Korean peninsula, said TreasuryOne dealer Phillip Pearce.

At 9.40am the all share was off 0.33% to 55,691.2 points and the top 40 0.37%.

Banks had lost 0.58%, general retailers 0.49%, financials 0.43% and resources 0.45%.

The gold index added 1.42%.

Diversified miner BHP gained 1.1% to R242.65 and Anglo American 0.96% to R237.20.

Kumba Iron Ore was up 1.3% to R217.89 while Assore lost R267.01.

Bidvest was off 0.96% to R168.36 and Imperial Holdings 2.51% to R194.47.

Investment firm Reinet was down 0.72% to R27.40 in ex-dividend trade.

Standard Bank shed 0.51% to R164.91 and FirstRand 1.03% to R54.04.

Sanlam lost 1.34% to R66.80, MMI holdings 1.04% to R19.94, Liberty 1.41% to R103.54 and Santam 1.98% to R259.65.

Naspers lost 0.44% to R2,874.70.

Gases and welding products group African Oxygen was down 0.66% to R21.20, after earlier reporting a 22% rise in first-half headline earnings per share (HEPS) to 93.3c‚ which was at the lower end of its recent guidance.

European stocks were lower, with the FTSE 100 off 0.23% the DAX 0.13% and the CAC 40 0.28%.

Platinum was flat, while gold had gained 0.29% to $1353.02/oz.