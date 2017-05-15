Markets

Miners expected to shoot the lights out as they ride global commodity rally

15 May 2017 - 09:35 Neo Khanyile
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Earnings estimates for South African stocks are at their highest ever, as analysts expect a major recovery in mining companies’ profits following a global rally in commodity prices in the past year.

"For the first time in five years, there’s a good commodity cycle and the mining earnings were so depressed a year ago that they are coming off such a low base that they are shooting the lights out," Wayne McCurrie, head of portfolio management at Ashburton Investments, said by phone from Johannesburg. "The answer fundamentally is mining companies — there’s a massive turnaround in commodity share earnings. It’s got little to do with SA; iron ore has gone from $20 to $60, and that’s why they’re making money."

Earnings estimates for companies listed on the JSE climbed to a record on May 9. The All Share index has gained 6.7% year-to-date.

Bloomberg

