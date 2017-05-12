Wall Street’s lacklustre performance hobbles Asian shares

Tokyo — Asian shares were hobbled on Friday by a downbeat performance on Wall Street although they remained on track for weekly gains, while oil prices extended a rally on the hope for output cuts.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan erased early modest gains and turned down 0.3%, shy of nearly two-year highs probed in the previous session but still up 1.6% for the week.

Australian shares skidded 0.9%, led by financials, while the Shanghai Composite index added 0.4% as the Chinese central bank’s move to inject funds amid liquidity worries offered some solace.

"We’ve had a nervous twitch about China, over this week," said Sean Darby, chief global equity strategist at Jefferies.

"We’ve had a bit more of a regulatory overhang coming through in the financial system."

China’s banking regulator this week launched emergency risk assessments of lenders’ new business practices, sources told Reuters, as Beijing deepened its crackdown on shadow banking.

Earlier in the day, China’s central bank injected fresh funds through a medium-term lending facility while keeping a tight rein on short-term funding in what appeared to be a further effort to dampen speculative investment.

Japan’s Nikkei stock index was down 0.5%, as investors locked in gains after it came close to the psychologically significant 20,000-point milestone this week, above which it has not traded since December 2015.

US stocks fell on Thursday after several large department stores reported worse than expected sales drops while Macy’s released results for a dismal quarter, and political drama in Washington continued to unsettle investors.

President Donald Trump ran into resistance for calling ousted FBI chief James Comey a "showboat". The attack was swiftly contradicted by top US senators and acting FBI director Andrew McCabe, who pledged that an investigation into possible Trump campaign ties to Russia would proceed.

US political turmoil had a secondary effect on markets, said Bill Northey, chief investment officer at the private client group of US Bank in Helena, Montana, because of its effect on investors’ appetite for risk and future expectations.

"Will it cause a delay or roadblock associated with some of the stimulus measures on the administration’s agenda?" he said, adding that the dismal retail sector also took a toll on Thursday’s trading despite a brighter big-picture view.

US data on Thursday showed producer prices rebounded more than expected in April, leading to the biggest annual gain in five years and suggesting that inflation pressures were rising.

Combined with a tightening labour market, firming inflation backs market expectations that the Federal Reserve is poised to raise interest rates at its meeting next month. The central bank has forecast two more increases this year after a quarter point increase in March.

But lower treasury yields offset the dollar’s upward pressure. The benchmark 10-year US yield stood at 2.376% in Asian trade, down from its US close of 2.400% as well as a nearly six-week high of 2.423% touched on Thursday.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, was slightly lower at 99.611, but was up 1% for the week.

The dollar edged down 0.1% against the perceived safe-haven Japanese currency to ¥113.74 but was up 0.8% for the week, while the euro added 0.1% to $1.0867, down 1.2% for the week.

Dovish comments from a European Central Bank (ECB) official weighed on the single currency. Maintaining its ultra-loose monetary policy for longer was the safer way for the ECB to avoid an economic relapse, its vice-president, Vitor Constancio, said on the sidelines of an ECB conference on Thursday, signalling a change of tack was unlikely until the northern autumn.

Sterling was steady on the day at $1.2886 after dropping to a one-week low on Thursday following the Bank of England’s (BoE’s) decision to keep interest rates unchanged.

Policy makers indicated that rates were unlikely to rise until late 2019.

US crude oil futures added 0.1% to $47.88 a barrel, while Brent also rose 0.1% to $50.80.

Both benchmarks had risen for a second day on Thursday, finishing up more than 1% at their highest respective closing prices in a week as support grew for Opec output cuts following US government data earlier in the week showing a big draw in crude inventories.

Spot gold was 0.2% higher at $1,226.42/oz, moving away from an eight-week low of $1,213.81 plumbed on Tuesday.

