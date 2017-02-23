Oil rises after report shows decline in inventories
Tokyo — Oil futures rose nearly 1% on Thursday after data released by an industry group showed a surprise decline in US crude stocks as imports fell, lending support to the view that a global glut is ending.
The US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude April contract added 48c, or 0.9%, to $54.07 a barrel at 2.29am GMT. Brent crude was up 48c, or 0.8%, at $56.32, although both benchmarks were still well within recent tight ranges.
Crude inventories fell by 884,000 barrels in the week to February 17 to 512.7-million, compared with analysts’ expectations for an increase of 3.5-million barrels, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed on Wednesday.
The data added to optimism earlier in the week when oil cartel Opec said a deal with other producers including Russia to curb output was showing a high level of compliance.
However, for prices to break out of their trading ranges, the market needed to see signs that Opec inventories were falling, said Tony Nunan, oil risk manager at Mitsubishi in Tokyo.
"It’s a battle between how quickly Opec can cut without shale catching up," Nunan said, referring to US drilling in shale formations that has shown an upsurge after prices rose this year.
"What Opec really has to do is get the inventories down," he said.
Eleven non-Opec oil producers that joined the Opec deal had delivered at least 60% of promised curbs so far, Opec sources said on Wednesday, higher than initially estimated.
In the US, crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub were down by 1.7-million barrels, while US crude imports fell last week by 1.5-million barrels a day to 7.398-million barrels a day, according to the API.
Official data from the US department of energy’s Energy Information Administration (EIA) is scheduled to be released at 4pm GMT on Thursday, a day later than normal because of a holiday Monday.
Reuters
Please login or register to comment.