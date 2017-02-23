Oil cartel needs to extend Russian deal to fight glut

Oil has held above $50 a barrel since Opec and 11 other nations started trimming output on January 1. The exporters group implemented about 90% of the pledged cuts last month and Goldman Sachs predicts the market will shift into supply deficit in the first half.

At the same time, US crude stockpiles have kept increasing to the highest level in more than three decades and oil drillers are deploying the most rigs since October 2015.

Pouyanne also warned against mounting economic protectionism, especially in developed countries, saying it may lead to disaster. Free trade had helped reduce poverty in emerging markets, he said.

"This trend to have countries around the world thinking that it’s better to be inside their borders" than open to the world "will lead to catastrophe", Pouyanne said. "Total is in favour of open trade and fair trade."

His remarks come as the French presidential candidate for the National Front party, Marine le Pen, calls for France to raise more trade barriers, abandon the common European currency and exit the EU.

The euro "is a powerful currency" which needed to be kept, he said. Support for Le Pen and the UK’s decision to leave the EU were "a question mark for ourselves, the global leaders".

Trump Policies

Rather than set up their own trade barriers, Pouyanne urged the US and Europe to limit themselves to fighting against "unfair" Chinese solar industry subsidies through the World Trade Organisation. Total has a controlling stake in US solar-panel maker SunPower.

He expressed the hope that US President Donald Trump would maintain "policies in favour" of renewable energy. He also reiterated that Total would soon announce its decision whether to develop a new petrochemical unit in Texas that would create jobs, and expand in liquefied natural gas to take advantage of cheap US shale production.

Bloomberg