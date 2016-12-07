Rand continues to strengthen despite poor GDP numbers
The rand was remained on its firmer path on Wednesday afternoon. This was in spite of disappointing GDP figures released by Statistics SA on Tuesday.
At 3.29pm the rand was at R13.5704 to the dollar from Wednesday’s R13.6500, R14.5564 to the euro from R14.6296 and R17.1110 to the pound from R17.3055.
Some analysts said the positive movement was unexpected, but was in line with other emerging-market currencies.
The country recorded lower-than-expected GDP growth of just 0.2% in the third quarter, down from 3.3% in the second quarter. Markets had priced in a growth rate of 0.3%-0.6%.
There is uncertainty about the outcome of the European Central Bank (ECB) committee meeting on Thursday, which is reflected in the markets. However, there is also consensus that the result of this meeting will not have a sustained effect on the rand.
The ECB is expected to extend its monetary stimulus for another six months, which could have positive or negative effects on the rand, depending on the methods used to accomplish the stimulus.
The euro was slightly firmer against the dollar, at $1.0727 from $1.0716, owing to the expected extension to the stimulus.
