Rand one of the three biggest losers in Trump victory

The rand took a severe knock on Wednesday morning, joining a deep sell-off on world markets after the Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump took a lead in the country’s presidential election.

The local currency fell as much as 5% against the dollar, its biggest one-day drop since the Brexit vote and lost substantial value against the euro and British pound too.

The Mexican peso, a barometer of Trump’s fortunes, tumbled the most in eight years to its weakest level on record, while the Turkish lira sank to an all-time low.

The three currencies were the hardest hit by Trump's victory.

The prospect of a Trump presidency caught markets off guard after recent opinion polls favoured Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton over Trump in the hotly contested election battle.

"Brexit should have been a warning for the markets and instead, it appears four months is more than long enough for such a historic even to be forgotten," Oanda senior market analyst Craig Erlam said.

Risk aversion was palpable in Asia where Japan’s Nikkei 255 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slumped 5% and 2.8%, respectively.

The Mexican peso, which has been the most sensitive to the prospect of a Trump presidency, slid as much as 13% against the dollar, which was in turn under pressure relative to other currencies such as the euro.

The volatility and turbulence in financial markets could persuade the US Federal Reserve to hold off in raising interest rates.

At 8.54am, the rand was at R13.5767 to the dollar from Tuesdays R13.1828. It was at R15.2246 to the euro from R14.5368 and R16.9235 to the pound from R16.3267

The euro was at $1.1214, from $1.1026.

With Bloomberg