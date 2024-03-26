The decision will not affect high-performance Cayman GT4 RS models.
Picture: DENIS DROPPA
Porsche is to discontinue sales of its petrol-engined Macan and 718 Boxster/Cayman models in Europe as they don’t conform to new cybersecurity laws.
A new UN regulation taking effect on July 1 requires carmakers to embed cybersecurity protections inside their vehicles in Europe which Porsche said will be too costly and time-consuming to implement as it would involve redeveloping the electrical architecture.
The UN R155 regulation requires vehicles to have an anti-hacking management system (CSMS) to ensure that practices and measures are adequately applied across the development process and life cycle of vehicles. The current Macan SUV and 718 mid-engined two-seater were launched respectively in 2014 and 2016, with their next-generation models to be fully electric.
The regulation means the internal combustion engined (ICE) Macan and 718 will be discontinued in Europe ahead of schedule. The electric 718 will arrive in 2025 and the electric Macan was unveiled in January, but the ICE models were to have sold alongside them for a while.
The decision will not affect high-performance Cayman GT4 RS and Boxster Spyder RS models, which are able to skirt the rule due to their limited production volumes.
Good news for local fans of petrol Porsches is that the ICE Macan and 718 models will continue to be available in SA and other markets for the next 24 months or so, said Christo Kruger, group public relations manager of Porsche Centre SA.
NEWS
Cybersecurity laws kill some petrol Porsche models in EU
Macan, Cayman and Boxster may no longer be sold in Europe due to new anti-hacking rules
Porsche is to discontinue sales of its petrol-engined Macan and 718 Boxster/Cayman models in Europe as they don’t conform to new cybersecurity laws.
A new UN regulation taking effect on July 1 requires carmakers to embed cybersecurity protections inside their vehicles in Europe which Porsche said will be too costly and time-consuming to implement as it would involve redeveloping the electrical architecture.
The UN R155 regulation requires vehicles to have an anti-hacking management system (CSMS) to ensure that practices and measures are adequately applied across the development process and life cycle of vehicles. The current Macan SUV and 718 mid-engined two-seater were launched respectively in 2014 and 2016, with their next-generation models to be fully electric.
The regulation means the internal combustion engined (ICE) Macan and 718 will be discontinued in Europe ahead of schedule. The electric 718 will arrive in 2025 and the electric Macan was unveiled in January, but the ICE models were to have sold alongside them for a while.
The decision will not affect high-performance Cayman GT4 RS and Boxster Spyder RS models, which are able to skirt the rule due to their limited production volumes.
Good news for local fans of petrol Porsches is that the ICE Macan and 718 models will continue to be available in SA and other markets for the next 24 months or so, said Christo Kruger, group public relations manager of Porsche Centre SA.
REVIEW: Devouring dust roads in a Porsche Cayenne S Coupe
Taycan Turbo GT launched as the most powerful Porsche yet
REVIEW: BMW X6M Competition is impractical and expensive, but goes like a rocket
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.