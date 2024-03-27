Ford Ranger Platinum and Tremor models arrive in SA

The Ranger Platinum with all the bells and whistles is aimed at the discerning luxury market. Picture: SUPPLIED
Ford SA has launched two new specialist models in the Ranger double cab line-up.
The Platinum is the flagship Ranger that goes full tilt in pampering while the Tremor is aimed at adventurists.
Kicking off with the former, it’s for executives who want a bakkie to use for typical sector applications without compromising on the honey and cream. It boasts the biggest array of amenities available to in Ford's one-tonner range.
Physical differentiators include a fixed sports hoop, model specific 20-inch alloy wheels, acres of chrome trim on the front grille and 3D Platinum badges on bonnet tip, doors and tailgate. Indulgent features include semi-autonomous driving, heated and cooled front and rear seats, matrix LED headlights, quilted leather upholstery, a Bang & Olufsen sound system and a damped tailgate, among much more.
Quilted leather forms part of the luxury vibe inside the Ranger Platinum. Picture: SUPPLIED
Available colour options for the Ranger Platinum include Iconic silver, Frozen white, Carbonized grey, Agate black and Lucid Red. The model seeks to tread on the toes of R1m-plus SUVs, doing a good job combining a wafting drive experience with a smart interior and able to handle dirt tracks and off-road obstacles thanks to standard fitment of under body protection and a configurable 4WD system with six driving modes: Normal, Eco, Slippery, Towing, Mud/Ruts and Sand.
The Platinum model is available exclusively with the lusty 3.0l V6 turbodiesel engine mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Outputs are 184kW and 600Nm and it is fit for everyday usage as it for long distances. Its handling of corners is unimpeachable and autonomous driving protocols now stretch to active cruise control with stop & go, lane-keep assist and park assist. Safety features include nine airbags, a 360° camera, tyre pressure monitor, trailer coverage and reverse brake assist.
The new Ford Ranger Tremor is aimed at off-road driving aficionados. Picture: SUPPLIED
Ranger Tremor
Bakkies also have a loyal following thanks to their multiple uses, like heading out into 4x4 route adventures. Ford has long embraced this lifestyle activity and the new Ranger Tremor is the third mud-plugging solution after the Raptor and Wildtrak X.
Based on the Ranger XLT model, it uses a 2.0l biturbo four-cylinder turbodiesel with 154kW and 500Nm managed by a 10-speed automatic transmission with low range gearing and other mountaineering tools.
It has a wider wheel track and higher ground clearance, respectively increased by 30mm and 24mm compared to regular Ranger models, along with special Bilstein dampers engineered for the vagaries of inhospitable terrain and comfort on roads, and an extra Rock/Crawl mode in the terrain response system.
More tech includes a full suite of camera eyes that beam a 360° image of the car into the 12.4-inch digital screen for easier manoeuvring when driving off-road, and Trail control. The latter system, also found in the Raptor and Wildtrak X, allows the driver to maintain a set speed when driving off-road, the vehicle being able to self-modulate braking and throttle. Think of it as cruise control for the forests.
Trail turn assist is another tool at the Tremor’s disposal. The system works by braking an inside rear wheel as you negotiate sharp turns on trails. It reduces the turning circle and minimises the need for three-point turns. Similar auxiliary driving lights as the Wildtrak X are integrated as well as underbody protection, a pair of tow hooks and it rides on chunky 17-inch General Grabber AT3 rubber.
The Tremor also comes equipped with amenities aplenty. These include an eight-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12-inch touch-sensitive main display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless phone charger, dual zone climate control and more.
It felt absolutely at home treading the Western Cape’s roads with the 2.0l motor making more than adequate power and torque.
The new Ranger Tremor gets functional tubular sports bars.
Picture: SUPPLIED
Functionality is afforded by a long tubular bar, a rear box step and sidesteps, spray-in bed liner and a cargo management system for the load bin. A Pro Trailer Backup Assist with Trailer Reverse Guidancehelps take the guesswork out of reversing the vehicle with a trailer attached. It helps the driver get the trailer positioned where they want it, quickly and easily.
Both new Ford Ranger models come with a four-year/120,000km warranty and four-year/unlimited distance roadside assistance. Optionally customers can purchase service or maintenance plans up to eight years/135,000km and the warranty can be extended up to seven years/200,000km.
Pricing
Ford Ranger Tremor 2.0l BiT 4WD 10AT — R977,500
Ford Ranger Platinum 3.0l V6 Diesel 4WD 10AT — R1,119,000
First Drive
