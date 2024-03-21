The new Volkswagen Crafter, featuring sophisticated digital ware, will make its public debut soon. Picture: SUPPLIED
The cockpit of the updated Volkswagen Crafter to be launched globally in a few weeks takes sophistication to a higher level — including the latest infotainment systems and the option of a digital voice assistant with ChatGPT functionality, a multifunction steering wheel and an electronic parking brake.
The ChatGPT integration means the Crafter can co-ordinate GPS, operators can question and interrogate its knowledge band, providing answers to questions while you’re driving.
The 2024 Crafter is available standard with a 10.3-inch touchscreen, and has the option of a 12.9-inch display that’s based on the latest modular infotainment matrix (MIB). The free-standing system has a new graphical interface and self-explanatory menu navigation.
The handbrake and the switch for the automatic gearbox have been redesigned, as have the controls for the light functions, the buttons in the area of the centre console and all vents.
The new Crafter cockpit features a freestanding touchscreen with optional fitment of running ChatGPT. Picture: SUPPLIED
A range of new standard and optional driver assistance under the Travel Assist product will be available for the first time in the commercial vehicle. These systems include front assist with autonomous emergency braking including cyclist and pedestrian monitoring, lane-keeping assist, autonomous cruise control, road sign display, a speed limiter and acoustic rear park distance control.
Pre-sales of the Crafter panel van start in mid-April, however VWSA it will be available in the second half of the year.
New Volkswagen Crafter to debut ChatGPT capability
The German commercial vehicle with enhanced technologies is due to hit markets in April
