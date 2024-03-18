SA Volkswagen car museum celebrates 20 years

Volkswagen SA MD Martina Biene with some of the pristine models found at the Auto Pavillion. Picture: SUPPLIED
It was in March 2004 when the Volkswagen SA plant in Kariega, Eastern Cape, opened the doors to the VW AutoPavilion in a R13m investment.
The aim was to build a home to Volkswagen’s history and iconic vehicles, which could be enjoyed by employees and automotive fans alike, and more than 670,000 visitors have passed through the museum's doors.
In its 20th year, the landmark museum is staging various exhibitions, among them 51 vehicles including Volkswagen Beetles, concept cars and even vehicles from the different brands produced in Kariega since the plant opened in 1946.
“The AutoPavilion is how we share Volkswagen Group Africa’s history with our customers,” said Andile Dlamini, head of Group Communication.
“We are proud that this centre has been preserving our heritage and representing our company’s story for the past two decades. We hope to keep sharing our automotive story for many years to come.”
The anniversary comes after Volkswagen's PeoplePavilion celebrated 10 years of operation late last year. The facility was built for VW employees and boasts a clubhouse, sports fields and a gym.
