SA Volkswagen car museum celebrates 20 years

Over 50 historic models from the VW and Audi heritages can be viewed at the AutoPavilion

18 March 2024 - 15:23
by Motor News Reporter
Volkswagen SA MD Martina Biene with some of the pristine models found at the Auto Pavillion. Picture: SUPPLIED
It was in March 2004 when the Volkswagen SA plant in Kariega, Eastern Cape, opened the doors to the VW AutoPavilion in a R13m investment.

The aim was to build a home to Volkswagen’s history and iconic vehicles, which could be enjoyed by employees and automotive fans alike, and more than 670,000 visitors have passed through the museum's doors. 

In its 20th year, the landmark museum is staging various exhibitions, among them 51 vehicles including Volkswagen Beetles, concept cars and even vehicles from the different brands produced in Kariega since the plant opened in 1946. 

“The AutoPavilion is how we share Volkswagen Group Africa’s history with our customers,” said Andile Dlamini, head of Group Communication.

“We are proud that this centre has been preserving our heritage and representing our company’s story for the past two decades. We hope to keep sharing our automotive story for many years to come.”

The anniversary comes after Volkswagen's PeoplePavilion celebrated 10 years of operation late last year. The facility was built for VW employees and boasts a clubhouse, sports fields and a gym. 

Jody Scheckter’s F1-winning Ferrari up for auction

Several cars from the SA driver’s prized collection are to be auctioned by RM Sotheby's in May
1 day ago

Countach designer Marcello Gandini dies

The Italian penned many memorable designs for Lamborghini and other car brands
3 days ago

BOOK PREVIEW: 60 years of Porsche racing at Kyalami

Circuit promoter Denis Klopper shines the spotlight on Porsche's motorsport exploits at the Midrand racetrack
4 days ago

Volkswagen SA celebrates its 70th birthday

Over 4-million VWs and Audis have left the Kariega factory since the first people’s car was built there
2 years ago
