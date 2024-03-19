Life / Motoring

Leslie Ramsoomar appointed MD of Chinese brand GAC

Former Stellantis head will oversee the entry into SA of China’s fifth largest vehicle manufacturer

19 March 2024 - 19:24
by Motor News Reporter
Leslie Ramsoomar. Picture: SUPPLIED
Leslie Ramsoomar. Picture: SUPPLIED

Leslie Ramsoomar, the former MD of Stellantis SA, has been appointed MD of Salvador Caetano SA and GAC Motors.

China’s GAC Motor announced it will soon enter the local market with a range of vehicles. It is part of a fast-growing Chinese automotive presence in the country after the recent launches of brands such as Omoda, Jaecoo, BYD and JAC, and marques such as GWM, Haval and Chery that are already well established.

GAC Motor is a division of Chinese state-owned Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC Group) headquartered in Guangzhou and the fifth largest vehicle manufacturer in China. It has signed an agreement for distribution and retail operations in SA with Salvador Caetano Auto, an international automotive group present in Europe, South America and Africa.

Ramsoomar spent nearly four years as head of Peugeot Citroën SA and oversaw the local merger of the French brands with Opel and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles as part of a global marriage.

Ramsoomar has a track record of leading business transformations and driving sustainable growth, said Sergio Ribeiro, executive board member of Salvador Caetano Auto and CEO of GAC.

“I am delighted at the opportunity to head up this exciting new project with Salvador Caetano Group and GAC Motors,” said Ramsoomar. “Recognising the SA landscape’s demand for investment and growth, both SCG & GAC are confident in our potential for success.

Mike Whitfield, formerly with Nissan, took over from Ramsoomar as MD of Stellantis SA.

 

Mike Whitfield appointed MD of Stellantis SA

The Nissan stalwart replaces Leslie Ramsoomar who has been at the helm for nearly four years
Life
5 months ago

Stellantis invests R3bn to build Peugeot Landtrek bakkie in Coega

First units are due in early 2026 and the project is expected to create about 2,700 jobs
National
6 months ago

China’s GAC Motor to become newest car brand in SA

The company joins a fast-growing Chinese automotive presence in the country
Life
1 month ago
