Leslie Ramsoomar, the former MD of Stellantis SA, has been appointed MD of Salvador Caetano SA and GAC Motors.
China’s GAC Motor announced it will soon enter the local market with a range of vehicles. It is part of a fast-growing Chinese automotive presence in the country after the recent launches of brands such as Omoda, Jaecoo, BYD and JAC, and marques such as GWM, Haval and Chery that are already well established.
GAC Motor is a division of Chinese state-owned Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC Group) headquartered in Guangzhou and the fifth largest vehicle manufacturer in China. It has signed an agreement for distribution and retail operations in SA with Salvador Caetano Auto, an international automotive group present in Europe, South America and Africa.
Ramsoomar spent nearly four years as head of Peugeot Citroën SA and oversaw the local merger of the French brands with Opel and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles as part of a global marriage.
Ramsoomar has a track record of leading business transformations and driving sustainable growth, said Sergio Ribeiro, executive board member of Salvador Caetano Auto and CEO of GAC.
“I am delighted at the opportunity to head up this exciting new project with Salvador Caetano Group and GAC Motors,” said Ramsoomar. “Recognising the SA landscape’s demand for investment and growth, both SCG & GAC are confident in our potential for success.
Mike Whitfield, formerly with Nissan, took over from Ramsoomar as MD of Stellantis SA.
MOVERS AND SHAKERS
Leslie Ramsoomar appointed MD of Chinese brand GAC
Former Stellantis head will oversee the entry into SA of China’s fifth largest vehicle manufacturer
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.