What the new Hilux and Fortuner hybrids will set you back

The new Toyota mild hybrid models are now on sale in SA

18 March 2024 - 13:52
by Motoring Staff
The new Hilux 48V mild hybrid range offers enhanced efficiency. Picture: SUPPLIED
The new Hilux 48V mild hybrid range offers enhanced efficiency. Picture: SUPPLIED

The new Toyota Hilux and Fortuner 48V mild hybrid models are on sale in SA.

Listed on the Japanese carmaker’s local website, both models are equipped with a 2.8l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine developing 150kW and 500Nm of torque between 1,600rpm and 2,800rpm.

This unit is mated to a 48V mild hybrid system consisting of a small electric motor-generator and a compact 7.6kg battery pack mounted beneath the rear seats. The latter also supplies the vehicle’s 12V system through a DC/DC converter.

As on Toyota’s full hybrid electric systems, the battery is juiced up during deceleration, harvesting kinetic energy and providing additional braking performance. Once charged, it distributes up to 12kW and 65Nm of torque through the motor-generator to the engine, which enhances acceleration and efficiency.

Compared to its non-hybrid sibling, the new Hilux 2.8 4X4 Legend 48V consumes a claimed 7.4l/100km on the combined cycle, a reduction of 0.6l/100km. Its CO2 emissions have reduced from 209g/km to 195g/km.

The Fortuner 48V Mild Hybrid starts at R834,800. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Fortuner 48V Mild Hybrid starts at R834,800. Picture: SUPPLIED

The new Hilux 48V mild hybrid is available in three derivatives: Raider; Legend; and Legend RS. Each comes meshed to a six-speed gearbox and can be had as either a 4x2 or 4x4.

The more people-friendly, seven-seater Fortuner 48V mild hybrid is offered in base and more plush VX guises. As with the Hilux, a six-speed transmission is fitted as standard equipment with the option of 4x2 or 4x4 drivetrains in both variants. 

Pricing for the new Toyota Hilux and Fortuner 48V mild hybrid models is as follows:

  • Hilux 2.8GD-6 48V Double Cab Raider: R774,800;
  • Hilux 2.8GD-6 48V Double Cab 4x4 Raider: R866,000;
  • Hilux 2.8GD-6 48V Double Cab Legend: R869,100;
  • Hilux 2.8GD-6 48V Double Cab 4x4 Legend: R921,800;
  • Hilux 2.8GD-6 48V Double Cab Legend RS: R967,500;
  • Hilux 2.8GD-6 48V Double Cab 4x4 Legend RS: R1,023,400;
  • Fortuner 2.8GD-6 48V: R834,800;
  • Fortuner 2.8GD-6 48V VX: R879,300;
  • Fortuner 2.8GD-6 48V 4x4: R918,600; and
  • Fortuner 2.8GD-6 48V 4X4 VX: R961,800.

Pricing includes a three-year/100,000km warranty and a nine services/90,000km service plan. 

Ford announces SA pricing for new Territory SUV

The mid-size SUV will soon arrive to compete against the likes of the Toyota RAV4
Life
1 week ago

Punchy Mazda CX-60 Takumi arrives in SA with a million-plus price

Mild-hybrid turbodiesel has gutsy performance and a sporty sound
Life
1 week ago

These are all the new Toyotas coming to SA

The bZ4X will be the brand’s first EV, with a rally-inspired Hilux and all-new Prado also on the cards
Life
1 month ago
