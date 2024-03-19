Audi’s new electric Q6 e-tron may be headed to SA

The new Audi Q6 e-tron is the first production model on the Premium Platform Electric. Picture: SUPPLIED
Audi has unveiled the Q6 e-tron as the latest model in its electric vehicle (EV) line up.
Positioned between the smaller Q4 e-tron and larger Q8 e-tron, the new mid-sized premium crossover is launched to compete with vehicles such as the Tesla Model Y and BMW iX3.
Measuring 4,771mm in length, the strikingQ6 e-tron is built on the German brand’s new Premium Platform Electric (PPE) platform that was co-developed with Porsche and debuted on the second-generation Macan launched at the end of January.
Additional cars will be spun off the PPE platform in the next two years, including the new A6 e-tron, A5 and Q5, and high-performance RS models. Later, a model below the Q4 e-tron will be launched as a more affordable electric Audi.
Speaking at Audi’s annual media conference on Tuesday, Audi CEO Gernot Döllner said the future of Audi was electric but for a transition period of the next 10 years the brand’s EV line up will be complemented by internal-combustion engined (ICE) cars and plug-in hybrids.
The Q6 e-tron has short front/rear overhangs and an upright front end characterised by a closed Singleframe grille framed in either gloss black or selenite silver. The same treatment is applied to the vehicle’s side air intakes.
Flanking this standout feature is a pair of Matrix LED headlamps and, above them, slender, fully customisable daytime running lights. Depending on their mood or driving conditions, drivers can toggle the latter between eight preset digital light signatures.
OLED tail lights are able to communicate warnings to other road users. Picture: SUPPLIED
Prominent “quattro blisters” above the rear haunches are filled with a choice of alloy wheels ranging in size from 18" up to 21".
The rear of the Q6 e-tron has narrow tail light clusters linked by a continuous light strip with digital OLED technology capable of generating a new image every 10 milliseconds. These OLED units are able to communicate warnings to other road users, such as displaying a warning triangle when the hazard lights are called into action. The same triangle will also illuminate when the driver opens their door and the car’s proximity sensors detect an approaching cyclist.
Inside the Q6 e-tron is seating for five and a 526l boot expandable to 1,529l when the rear seat bench is folded flat. A new wraparound dashboard is a defining feature of the SUV’s interior architecture and perched on it is a free-standing Audi MMI panoramic display with a curved design and OLED technology. It consists of an 11.9" Audi virtual cockpit and a 14.5" MMI touch display. The latter runs a newAndroid Automotive operating system and is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
The panoramic display has a curved design. Picture: SUPPLIED
Available as an option is a 10.9" MMI front passenger display with Active Privacy Mode, which prevents it from distracting the driver while on the move. This allows the front passenger to stream video content, assist with navigation or find a charging station.
Another notable gizmo is the “dynamic interaction light”, which spans the width of the cockpit and supports a variety of communication functions.
Customers can also look forward to sustainable fabric upholstery materials, a new Audi phone box system supporting 15W inductive charging, four USB-C charging sockets, Audi Assistant voice control, over-the-air software updates, an 830W Bang & Olufsen Premium sound system with 20 speakers. Customers are able to purchase subscriptions to a host of downloadable services and features available for purchase or subscription.
The electric power train pairs a 100kWh lithium-ion battery pack with a motor on each axle. Total system output in the Q6e-tronquattro is 285kW, which Audi claims is good enough for 0-100 km/h in 5.9 seconds and a top speed of 210 km/h.
The high-performance SQ6e-tron quattro has 380kW, sees off the 0-100 km/h sprint in 4.3 seconds and a 230km/h top speed. While the Q6 e-tron quattro offers a maximum driving range of 625km (WLTP), the more performance orientated SQ6 e-tron quattro returns 598km.
Featuring the latest 800V technology and a maximum charging capacity of 270kW, the battery in the Q6 e-tron can go from 10% to 80% in as little 21 minutes. Up to 255km of range can be added in just 10 minutes. AC charging with up to 11kW is possible on basic home chargers.
The Q6 e-tron is under consideration for an SA introduction in late 2024 or early 2025.
