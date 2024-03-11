Oldies to tackle 2024 DJ motorcycle rally from Durban to Jozi

Tom Linley, who is a first time Clerk of the Course for the 2024 DJ Rally, is seen here riding a Velocette from the Linley Stable in a previous DJ.
Picture: SUPPLIED
A field of 80 classic motorcycles will contest the 2024 iTOO DJ Rally from Durban to Johannesburg on March 15-16.
The average age of the motorcycles is 92 years as they all need to have been made before 1937 to qualify for the event, which commemorates the annual road race between the two cities which took place from 1913 to 1936.
Hollard’s insurance underwriters, iTOO, are the headline sponsors of the DJ Rally for the second year.
This year’s entry includes 10 first timers, which is good news for the sustainability of this rally, while a record five women riders have entered. One of them, Sasha Corlett, is also the youngest rider, at 28, while the oldest is 87-year-old Cliff le Roux. Corlett will be riding a 1936 500 cc BSA, while Le Roux will be mounted on 1936 500 cc AJS. Both are taking part in the DJ Rally for the first time.
The Corletts have a long DJ Rally history, with Sasha’s grandfather, George, having won the DJ in 1981 and her father, Mark, won twice, in 1986 and 1988. Both her father, who is now known as George Corlett after the death of George Snr, and mother, Valerie will be riding in this year’s DJ Rally. George is riding a 1928 500 cc Norton and Valerie a 1928 500 cc BSA. The three Corletts have consecutive numbers with Sasha on 43, Valerie on 44 and George on 45
The oldest motorcycle in the field is a 1918 1,000 cc Indian Power Plus to be ridden by Yuvi Jasti.
This will be the 52nd running of this regularity trial, which requires to riders to stick as close as possible to set average speeds. The rally starts at 6am on March 15 from the Hillcrest Corner shopping centre outside Durban and finishes the next afternoon at the Benoni Northern Club, with the first competitor due just after 3pm.
There will be an overnight stop in Newcastle after refuelling stops in Pietermaritzburg, Mooi River, Estcourt and Ladysmith. The second day’s run starts from Newcastle at 7.30am and there are refuelling stops at Volksrust, Standerton and Balfour before the finish in Benoni.
The winner is presented with one of the most famous sporting trophies in SA, the silver Schlesinger Vase, which was made in London and awarded to the winner of the second DJ race in 1914 by New York-born Issy Schlesinger.
There are four previous winners of the rally in the field this year and all are keen to add to their tally of victories. They are Mark (now George Jnr) Corlett in 1986 and 1988, Gavin Walton (2009, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2022), Martin Davis (2006, 2007, 2011) and Mike Ward (2004 and 2023).
The DJ commemorative rally is organised by a team from several local motorcycle clubs under the auspices of the promoter, the Vintage and Veteran Club of SA. Tom Linley, a true classic motorcycle enthusiast, is clerk of the course of the rally for the first time this year. His father, John, was a DJ winner in 1981 and 1994. For more information go to www.djrally.co.za.
